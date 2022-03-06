Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, an increase of 79.8% from the January 31st total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of BTT stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $27.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

In related news, insider Peter Hayes acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $250,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

