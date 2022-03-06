BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 59.8% from the January 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFL. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 448,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 98,568 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 22,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 204,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

MFL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 28,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,179. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

