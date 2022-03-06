Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.75

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.75 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.94 ($0.09), with a volume of 5466878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.66 ($0.10).

The firm has a market capitalization of £68.10 million and a P/E ratio of -23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.08.

Bluejay Mining Company Profile (LON:JAY)

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals. Its flagship project is the Dundas ilmenite project located in Greenland.

