BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,028 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 600.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,069,000 after buying an additional 806,055 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,011,000 after purchasing an additional 311,000 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 15,403.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 451,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 448,709 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 111,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the period.

BATS:IGV opened at $328.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.56. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

