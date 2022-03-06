BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,055 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

Shares of DIS opened at $140.72 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $256.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

