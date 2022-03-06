BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $547.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $586.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $597.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

