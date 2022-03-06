BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,895,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,773,000 after purchasing an additional 293,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,131,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,921,000 after buying an additional 559,565 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,077,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,185,000 after buying an additional 37,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,164,000 after buying an additional 253,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,692,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,369,000 after buying an additional 164,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $128.86 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.36.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.