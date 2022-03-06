Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Has $17.23 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 10.7% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $17,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after buying an additional 7,787,974 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17,524.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,220,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,298,000 after buying an additional 4,196,814 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,428,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,060,000 after buying an additional 1,340,976 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,609,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,364,000 after purchasing an additional 797,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $55.26 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $54.75 and a one year high of $65.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

