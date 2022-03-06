BMO Capital Markets Increases Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $580.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $560.00 to $580.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.37% from the company’s current price.

COST has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $525.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $518.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.74. The stock has a market cap of $233.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,963 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,467,000. Finally, Siena Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

