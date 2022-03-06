BMO Capital Markets Raises Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $86.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XOM. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.10.

XOM opened at $84.09 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $84.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.02. The company has a market capitalization of $356.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.50, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

