BMO Capital Markets Raises Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Price Target to C$51.00

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

OTCMKTS GCAAF opened at $29.15 on Thursday. Guardian Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.25.

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management, Financial Advisory, and Corporate Activities and Investments. The Investment Management segment includes the earning of management fees relating to investment management services provided to clients.

