BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,790,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,939,000 after acquiring an additional 282,147 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,269 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,048,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,384,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 749,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 713,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,501,000 after acquiring an additional 32,342 shares during the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average of $47.66. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

