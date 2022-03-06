BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,747 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 0.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 3.0% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of DaVita by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $110.06 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

