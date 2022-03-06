BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 26,538 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,538 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.19% of Deluxe worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Deluxe by 62.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Deluxe during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Deluxe by 22.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in Deluxe by 46.2% during the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 74.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLX shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Deluxe from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.61.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $570.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.57 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 33.13%. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

