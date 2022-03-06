BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the January 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 49,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 12.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 22.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Get BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

NYSE:DCF remained flat at $$8.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. 9,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,767. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.