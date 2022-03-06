BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Down 26.3% in February

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BHKLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BOC Hong Kong from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOC Hong Kong from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get BOC Hong Kong alerts:

OTCMKTS:BHKLY opened at $70.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.85. BOC Hong Kong has a 52 week low of $57.47 and a 52 week high of $84.17.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.