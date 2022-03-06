Bonness Enterprises Inc. Has $1.58 Million Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Bonness Enterprises Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 669.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares during the period. Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 342.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGN traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $38.82. 2,889,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.24. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 411.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

OGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

