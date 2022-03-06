Bonness Enterprises Inc. Has $6.68 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bonness Enterprises Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.1% of Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 199,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,111,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 122,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,302,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,785,211. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $153.13 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.