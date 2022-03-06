Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Short Interest Update

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOZTY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.49. 2,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12. Boozt AB has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $26.29.

Separately, DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Boozt AB engages in the operation of online fashion retail stores for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Others. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment offers inventory clearance and retails items that do not sell within an allotted timeframe at Boozt.com.

