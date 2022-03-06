Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.88

Shares of Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 2 ($0.03). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 1.53 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,573,109 shares.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.88. The company has a market cap of £7.39 million and a PE ratio of -15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile (LON:BOR)
