BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Holdings Cut by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in BP were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in BP by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 202,640 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 17,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BP shares. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of BP from GBX 475 ($6.37) to GBX 450 ($6.04) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.58.

Shares of BP stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $91.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.85%.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

