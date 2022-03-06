Brady (NYSE:BRC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE BRC opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. Brady has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $61.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average is $51.50.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.64 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brady will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brady during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brady by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brady during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brady by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brady during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

