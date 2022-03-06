BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Receives $15.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BWAY. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on BrainsWay in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,397,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 21,241 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BrainsWay by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 59,266 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BrainsWay by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 891,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 10.6% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 836,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 42.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 70,111 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

About BrainsWay (Get Rating)

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.