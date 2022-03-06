Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Receives $25.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 413,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $27.44 on Thursday. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $27.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 2.11.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.14%.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

