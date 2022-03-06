Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNRL. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 0.4% during the third quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 413,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 46,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 20.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 10.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $27.44 on Friday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $27.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.33.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 144.14%.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

