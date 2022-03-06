Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.04 and last traded at $27.02. Approximately 38,229 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 356,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.33.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 144.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $467,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,141,000 after purchasing an additional 35,458 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 438,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

