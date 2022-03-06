Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Trading Down 8.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.6% on Friday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 259,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,728,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.68.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 120,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,296,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Provenire Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Provenire Capital LLC now owns 59,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $962.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Bright Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

About Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

