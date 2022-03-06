Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Update

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the January 31st total of 16,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:BEDU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 34,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,596. The firm has a market cap of $119.26 million, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. Bright Scholar Education has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $6.45.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($1.07). Bright Scholar Education had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $49.54 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bright Scholar Education by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Bright Scholar Education by 499.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 238,094 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bright Scholar Education by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 17,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bright Scholar Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 10.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates as a global premier education service company. The firm provides quality international education to global students and equips them with the critical academic foundation and skillsets necessary to succeed in the pursuit of higher education. It also complements its international offerings with Chinese government-mandated curriculum for students who wish to maintain the option of pursuing higher education in China.

