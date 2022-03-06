Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.83.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRX. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
BRX stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.63. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $27.15.
Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.
About Brixmor Property Group (Get Rating)
Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
