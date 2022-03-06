Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Short Interest Update

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the January 31st total of 4,190,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

BRMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadmark Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRMK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $940,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 443,400 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRMK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 68.43% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.48%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.