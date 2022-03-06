Brokerages Anticipate Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to Post $1.50 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) will announce $1.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.87. Valero Energy reported earnings of ($1.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 186.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $8.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $8.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,875,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,272,416. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy (VLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.