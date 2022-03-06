Brokerages Expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) will report $2.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.34 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $13.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $16.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $21.23 million, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $32.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

ADMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Dawson James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 261.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 31,036 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 785.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,188 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 101,294 shares during the period. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMP traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. 645,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,864. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.48.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

