Brokerages Expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) will report $2.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.34 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $13.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $16.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $21.23 million, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $32.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Adamis Pharmaceuticals.
ADMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Dawson James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ ADMP traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. 645,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,864. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.48.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.