Brokerages Expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.30 Million

Analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) to report $53.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.00 million to $53.59 million. AgroFresh Solutions reported sales of $51.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year sales of $163.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $163.09 million to $163.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $178.34 million, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $180.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AgroFresh Solutions.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of AGFS stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.93. 77,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,615. The company has a market capitalization of $101.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.85. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
About AgroFresh Solutions
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.
