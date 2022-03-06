Brokerages Expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.30 Million

Analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) to report $53.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.00 million to $53.59 million. AgroFresh Solutions reported sales of $51.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year sales of $163.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $163.09 million to $163.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $178.34 million, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $180.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AgroFresh Solutions.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGFS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,323 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 31.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,043,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 251,461 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1,541.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 389,110 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGFS stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.93. 77,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,615. The company has a market capitalization of $101.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.85. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

