Brokerages Expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Alkermes posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALKS. Citigroup began coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.22.

Shares of ALKS stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.18. 927,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $58,042.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $296,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 0.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,396,000 after purchasing an additional 16,283 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes in the third quarter worth $1,144,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 0.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 772,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 56.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 881,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,179,000 after purchasing an additional 317,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 3.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

