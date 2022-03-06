Brokerages Expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $153.26 Million

Equities analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) will post sales of $153.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.00 million. AssetMark Financial posted sales of $119.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year sales of $641.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $624.81 million to $669.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $732.60 million, with estimates ranging from $714.00 million to $768.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on AMK. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

NYSE AMK traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.13. The company had a trading volume of 76,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,770. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.44. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $29.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.23 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $166,941.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 19.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 6.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 86.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

