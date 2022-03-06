Brokerages Expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $752.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) to post sales of $752.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $757.78 million and the lowest is $742.00 million. FLEETCOR Technologies reported sales of $608.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded down $7.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.33. 706,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,447. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.02.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

