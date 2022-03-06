Brokerages Set Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) Target Price at €3.41

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €3.41 ($3.83).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.17) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($4.83) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.25 ($3.65) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.56 ($2.88) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.15 ($4.66) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

AF traded down €0.25 ($0.28) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €3.51 ($3.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,821,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €4.07. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of €6.88 ($7.73) and a 1 year high of €14.65 ($16.46).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

