Brokerages Set Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE) Price Target at $16.00

Shares of Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbe Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARBE. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Arbe Robotics during the 4th quarter worth $1,621,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $13,384,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. 9.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Arbe Robotics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
About Arbe Robotics (Get Rating)
Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.
