Brokerages Set Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Target Price at $46.29

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,308,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,243,000 after acquiring an additional 178,340 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,342,380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,183,000 after purchasing an additional 325,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after purchasing an additional 261,203 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,359,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,433,000 after purchasing an additional 173,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,384,000 after purchasing an additional 230,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $58.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $58.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.65%.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

