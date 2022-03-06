Brokerages Set Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Target Price at $16.08

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.08.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLMN. Raymond James reduced their target price on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Hillman Solutions has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $13.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $30,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

