Brokerages Set Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) PT at $14.88

Shares of Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.88.

A number of research firms have commented on HLLY. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get Holley alerts:

NYSE:HLLY opened at $14.03 on Thursday. Holley has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $14.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.59 million. Holley’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Holley will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $33,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the second quarter valued at about $660,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,547,000. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.