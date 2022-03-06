Brokerages Set Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Price Target at $27.50

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RUTH shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07. The company has a market cap of $789.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.24.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.