Brokerages Set Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Target Price at GBX 1,770.83

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,770.83 ($23.76).

SMIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($25.49) target price for the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.13) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.48) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($22.47) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.49) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

In related news, insider George Buckley bought 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($21.21) per share, for a total transaction of £12,505.71 ($16,779.43).

SMIN traded down GBX 97.50 ($1.31) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,387.50 ($18.62). The company had a trading volume of 1,893,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,347.50 ($18.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,738.57 ($23.33). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,555.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,488. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.49.

Smiths Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.