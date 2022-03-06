Brokerages Set Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Target Price at $70.63

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.63.

Several research firms recently commented on SR. Guggenheim downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE SR traded up $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,106. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.54. Spire has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.70 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Spire will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.28%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Spire in the third quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spire in the third quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

