Brokers Issue Forecasts for Acushnet Holdings Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Acushnet in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOLF. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.84. Acushnet has a one year low of $39.17 and a one year high of $57.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Acushnet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after acquiring an additional 20,238 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Acushnet by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,680,000 after acquiring an additional 33,881 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,836,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Acushnet by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 21.85%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

