Brokers Offer Predictions for Acushnet Holdings Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) – Truist Financial reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Acushnet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Acushnet’s FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.84. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $39.17 and a 1 year high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.85%.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Acushnet in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Acushnet by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Acushnet in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

