Brokers Set Expectations for Kinross Gold Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB set a $7.00 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.25 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KGC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,866 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 102,691 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,890,276 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 748,763 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,150,708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,355,000 after acquiring an additional 35,419 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

