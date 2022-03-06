Brookstone Capital Management Buys 392 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDYV. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 205,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,588,000 after acquiring an additional 79,648 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.25. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

