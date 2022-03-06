Brookstone Capital Management Invests $562,000 in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,511,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,741,000 after purchasing an additional 294,177 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,259,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,129,000 after purchasing an additional 392,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Shares of MFC opened at $19.75 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.75.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

