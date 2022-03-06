Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PACCAR by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,020 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,626 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,070,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,804,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,669,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $87.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $99.48.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

In other news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.54.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

